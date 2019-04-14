Address: ‘Islam is for all of humankind, Muslim army will wage jihad for Allah’

Palestinian political researcher Sheikh Ahmad Al-Khatwani said in an address he delivered at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem that Istanbul had been conquered just like the Prophet Muhammad had predicted, and that Rome will also be conquered according to Muhammad’s predictions.

Al-Khatwani said that Muslims do not hate non-Muslims; rather, he said that all Muslims do “break down the physical obstacles” that prevent the “hateful infidels” from being brought into the light of Islam.

He said that Islam is a religion for all of humankind, and that the “physical obstacles” will be broken down by “a huge Muslim army that will wage jihad for the sake of Allah.”

The video of the address was uploaded to the Internet on March 31.