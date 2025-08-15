Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Democratic Socialists of America votes to expel members who support Israeli self-defense

A recent measure passed by the organization also states that members can be expelled for opposing the movement to boycott Israel.

Protesters hold signs from the Democratic Socialists of America during a "March for Palestine" rally in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on March 2, 2024. Credit: Elvert Barnes via Wikimedia Commons.
Protesters hold signs from the Democratic Socialists of America during a "March for Palestine" rally in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on March 2, 2024. Credit: Elvert Barnes via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(Aug. 15, 2025 / JNS)

The Democratic Socialists of America adopted a resolution on Wednesday that states that any member who claims “Israel has a right to defend itself” will be subject to expulsion from the organization, according to The Algemeiner.

The new measure, “for a fighting anti-Zionist DSA,” states that any members who oppose the movement to boycott Israel, make statements that “Israel has a right to defend itself” or equate anti-Zionism with antisemitism, will be subject to expulsion. 

The same is true for anyone in the organization affiliated with the Israeli government or groups that lobby on behalf of the Jewish state.

The measure also “unequivocally” affirms the DSA’s commitment to the Palestinian “right to return” and claims Jerusalem is the capital of “Palestine.”

The DSA has some 78,000 members, including “squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  (D-N.Y.) and Democratic New York City mayoral primary winner Zohran Mamdani.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics