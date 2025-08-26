Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
update deskCanada

Despite report to contrary, Canada says it intends to recognize Palestinian state

“Canada will increase its efforts in supporting strong, democratic governance in Palestine,” a spokeswoman for the Canadian government told JNS.

Izzy Salant
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers remarks during a media availability following the Cabinet Planning Forum, May 21, 2025. Credit: Office of the Prime Minister of Canada via Wikimedia Commons.
(Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS)

A spokeswoman for the Canadian government corrected a report circulating in Israeli media on Tuesday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had changed his mind and would no longer recognize a Palestinian state, telling JNS that it was incorrect.

“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution,” Charlotte MacLeod, a spokeswoman for the Canadian foreign affairs department, told JNS. “The prime minister has stated that Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.”

Canada’s aim to recognize an independent Palestinian state is “predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority president Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part and to demilitarize the Palestinian state,” according to MacLeod.

“Canada will increase its efforts in supporting strong, democratic governance in Palestine and the contributions of its people to a more peaceful and hopeful future,” she said.

The Israeli media reports, which Canada denied, came after the German chancellor stated at a press conference with Carney that Berlin doesn’t intend to recognize a Palestinian state.

