For generations, women’s health care has often been viewed primarily through the lens of pregnancy, childbirth and reproductive health. A new set of recommendations submitted to Israel’s Health Ministry proposes a broader approach, recognizing women’s distinct medical needs throughout their lives, from childhood and adolescence through menopause and older age.

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov recently received recommendations for developing a comprehensive national policy on women’s health from Mali Kusha, chair of the National Steering Committee for Women’s Health, supported by teams of experts.

At the heart of the proposal is a shift from addressing individual medical issues as they arise to establishing a coordinated national policy incorporating prevention, early detection, research, diagnosis and treatment throughout women’s lives.

The recommendations recognize that biological, gender-related, social and cultural differences can affect women’s health, as well as how illnesses are identified, diagnosed and treated. They also emphasize that women’s needs change at different stages of life and that health care services must reflect those differences.

“For years, women’s health was viewed primarily through the prism of pregnancy, childbirth and fertility. The time has come to change this perspective,” Kusha said. “Women constitute half the population, yet their unique health needs do not always receive adequate attention in research, prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Our recommendations seek to bring about a conceptual and systemic change: moving from individual solutions to a national policy that addresses women’s health throughout the entire life cycle.”

From adolescence to menopause

The committee’s recommendations cover several areas that have not always received sufficient attention within conventional health care frameworks.

For girls and young women, the committee calls for stronger prevention and early detection of mental distress, eating disorders, anemia and endometriosis, alongside proactive health care and greater awareness of conditions that may otherwise go unrecognized or be dismissed.

Jerusalem-based pediatrician Dr. Yardaena Osband emphasized the importance of beginning this approach well before adulthood.

“Women’s health cannot begin at adulthood. Many of the health issues women face later in life have their roots in childhood and adolescence. We need earlier education, awareness, screening and access to appropriate care so that conditions such as menstrual disorders, anemia, eating disorders and endometriosis are recognized rather than dismissed or normalized,” she said.

“Investing in girls’ health is investing in women’s health for life.”

Menopause is another major focus. The recommendations call for integrating menopause into established health care services through greater public awareness, professional training and improved access to diagnosis and treatment.

The issue is particularly relevant as women may have difficulty finding physicians with specialized knowledge of menopause and its treatment options. Hormonal changes can affect physical and emotional well-being, yet awareness and access to appropriate medical guidance remain challenges.

The committee also calls for developing mental health services tailored to different stages of women’s lives, taking into account trauma, violence, pregnancy and childbirth, hormonal changes and social risk factors.

For older women, the recommendations emphasize adapting prevention, diagnosis and treatment to address chronic illnesses, cardiovascular and bone health, cognitive function, pain and everyday functioning.

Another central component is strengthening research and data collection that account for sex- and gender-related differences. The aim is to improve diagnosis and treatment, inform evidence-based policymaking and reduce health disparities.

Turning recommendations into action

Dr. Naomi Marmon Grumet, founder and executive director of The Eden Center, welcomed the recommendations, emphasizing the importance of giving women the knowledge and confidence to understand their health needs.

“The Eden Center welcomes these recommendations and their recognition that women’s health deserves comprehensive attention throughout life. From menarche through menopause and beyond, women need knowledge, accessible care and opportunities to speak openly about their bodies and well-being,” she said.

A holistic approach, she added, must connect physical, emotional, sexual and social well-being while recognizing women’s distinct needs and the diversity of their experiences.

At The Eden Center, Marmon Grumet said, education and the training of educators and community professionals have long been central to advancing this broader understanding of women’s health.

“The opportunity now is to translate these recommendations into accessible services, professional training and culturally sensitive education,” she added.

Beyond the clinical recommendations, the committee also highlights the importance of increasing women’s participation in leadership and decision-making positions within the health care system.

Kusha stressed that meaningful change requires more than publishing recommendations. It must include clear leadership, resources, measurable targets and ongoing monitoring of implementation and progress in reducing health disparities.

“The real challenge begins now—in translating these recommendations into policy and change on the ground. Our success will not be measured by the number of recommendations we wrote, but by the difference we make in the lives and health of women in Israel,” she told JNS.

Bar Siman Tov said the quality of a health care system depends on its ability to evolve, draw on current research and adapt services to the needs of the population.

He described the committee’s work as a professional foundation for advancing a broad national policy connecting research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and systemic management.

“Our responsibility now is to examine how to translate these recommendations into practical steps, with clear objectives and measures of success, to continue improving the health of women in Israel throughout every stage of life,” he said.

The recommendations are being reviewed by the Health Ministry and are intended to serve as the basis for developing a multi-year work plan.

Whether they lead to lasting change will depend on how effectively the proposed policy is translated into accessible services, better-informed medical professionals and health care that recognizes women’s needs at every stage of life.