From peace camp to realism: Einat Wilf on Israel’s path forward

( Sept. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum hosts former member of Knesset, party leader and author Einat Wilf to challenge prevailing narratives and outline what genuine Middle East peace would require.

Wilf retraces a decade-long “awakening” from the 1990s peace camp to a data-driven conclusion: Multiple offers for a sovereign Palestinian state (including 2000 and 2008) were rejected, followed by violence, with little internal criticism from Palestinian leadership. She unpacks the ideology that she and Adi Schwartz call “Palestinianism”, a sustained fixation on preventing Jewish sovereignty in any part of the land, and argues that lasting peace depends on defeating this ideology rather than recycling failed diplomatic formulas.

The conversation explains why the land-for-peace hypothesis collapsed in the 1990s and what the evidence indicates today; how UNRWA and the manufactured “right of return” entrench the conflict; and post–October 7 insights from Wilf’s updated work framing the massacre as another chapter in the long “war of return.”

It also details how Western discomfort with Jewish power drives misguided policy, and how to flip the script with creative diplomacy. Practical benchmarks are laid out: conditioning any recognition of “Palestine” on an explicit renunciation of violence and terror, defunding UNRWA and affirming that there is no Palestinian “right of return.”

The episode highlights the rise of courageous Arab and Muslim voices who openly support Jewish sovereignty and presents fresh thinking beyond the stale two-state mantra, outlining what becomes possible once the ideology of destruction is decisively defeated.

