Gallant: Deif operation shows ‘Hamas is disintegrating’

(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli government and political leaders welcomed Thursday’s confirmation that the head of Hamas’s terror army, Mohammed Deif, was killed in a joint security forces operation in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza on July 13.

“Muhammad Deif, the ‘Osama Bin Laden of Gaza,’ was eliminated on 13.07.24. This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

“The operation was conducted precisely and professionally by the IDF and ISA [Israel Security Agency, i.e. the Shin Bet]. This operation reflects the fact that Hamas is disintegrating, and that Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated. Israel’s defense establishment will pursue Hamas terrorists—both the planners and the perpetrators of the 07.10 massacre. We will not rest until this mission is accomplished,” Gallant continued.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted that the defeat of Hamas “is closer than ever” in the wake of Deif’s death.

“The defeat of Hamas is closer than ever and we are fighting on all fronts. We must not stop a moment before victory!” the minister wrote.

“Hamas chief of staff Muhammad Deif is eliminated, Hezbollah chief of staff Fuad Shukr is eliminated, many thousands of terrorists including very senior ones were eliminated, and we will continue like this until we destroy them all, restore security and bring the hostages back home,” Smotrich said.

He then quoted Psalm 18:38: “I pursued my enemies and overtook them; I did not turn back till I destroyed them.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid Party praised the operation that killed Deif, tweeting on Thursday that it was a “military achievement of unparalleled importance … [that] should be translated into strategic political achievements, and everything should be done to return the abductees home. Now.”

