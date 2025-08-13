Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it has delivered 120m meals

“We’ve shown that even in the most challenging environment, large-scale and reliable aid distribution is possible,” the nonprofit’s leader John Acree said.

A field of potatoes near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, May 18, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said on Wednesday that it has delivered 120 million meals to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

It stated that aid distribution ran “smoothly,” helping “protect all civilians present.”

“With more than 120 million meals delivered since GHF’s launch in May, we’ve shown that even in the most challenging environment, large-scale and reliable aid distribution is possible,” stated John Acree, the interim executive director of the nonprofit.

The organization continues to urge “the humanitarian community to join us so that together, we can feed the Palestinian people and bring relief to families who are depending on us,” he said.

The agency also delivered two pallets of Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food to a distribution section for women only, in coordination with Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational, evangelical Christian disaster-relief organization that operates internationally.

