Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Jim Risch (R-Ida.), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led a bipartisan group of 28 senators, who issued a May 2 resolution praising Israel on its 75th birthday.

“The Senate recognizes the historic significance of, and joins the Israeli people in their celebration of, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel,” the resolution reads, in part. It reaffirms “the longstanding and indelible partnership between the United States and Israel” as well as “the right of Israel to exist in peace, prosperity and security alongside its neighbors.”

The resolution added that the United States will “continue to fight against antisemitism globally and against the efforts to delegitimize Israel in international fora” and “commends the people of Israel for their remarkable achievements in building a pluralistic democratic society in the Middle East.”

It also referred several times to the Abraham Accords.

“I look forward to further strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship in the years to come and continuing the progress of normalization of relations between Israel and her neighbors,” stated Schumer.