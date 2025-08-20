Hadassah supporters pledge $23 million for pediatric care, IVF, neurorehabilitation

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

Members and supporters of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, pledged $23 million for its Jerusalem medical center and Hadassah Medical Organization, in addition to programs in Israel and the United States, at its 2025 Founders Dinner in Miami on Aug. 11.

Philanthropists Ernest and Evelyn Rady, Eva Cantor and Jane Winer made multimillion-dollar pledges worth a combined $18 million.

The Radys announced a gift of $10 million for pediatrics programs and facilities at the Hadassah Medical Organization. It represents the second multimillion-dollar gift from the couple, who funded the creation of the Rady Mother and Child Center that opened on the medical center’s Mount Scopus campus in 2018.

Cantor pledged $5 million to fund the creation of the Eva and Mark Cantor Neurorehabilitation Department at the medical center’s new Gandel Rehabilitation Center.

Winer pledged $3 million for an operating room at the medical center dedicated to in vitro fertilization.

Other major gifts include $650,000 from Jacquie Bayley to establish the Bayley Family Limb Center at the Gandel Rehabilitation Center, which will serve patients who have lost an arm and/or a leg and require osteointegration, an advanced reconstruction technique that eliminates the need for traditional prostheses.

Large pledges were made to fund a patient welcome center and an orthopedic unit at the Gandel Center, medical research and nursing, and to support Evolve Hadassah: The Next Generation, Hadassah’s leadership development initiative.