Haniyeh killed while staying at special residence for war vets

(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

Iranian media reported that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was staying at a special residence for war veterans in the north of Tehran, “when he was martyred by an air-launched missile,” according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were reportedly killed by a missile in his Tehran guest house at 2 a.m. local time.

An Iranian source told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, that the strike “was carried out by means of a missile launched from country to country, not from within Iran.”

Qatari news outlet Al–Araby Al-Jadeed, citing informed sources, reported that Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhaleh was in the building where Haniyeh was staying, on a different floor.