JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskMiddle East

Haniyeh killed while staying at special residence for war vets

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhaleh was reportedly in the building where Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was staying, on a different floor.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrives to participate in the swearing in ceremony for the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, at the parliament in Tehran on July 30, 2024. Photo by Saman/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrives to participate in the swearing in ceremony for the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, at the parliament in Tehran on July 30, 2024. Photo by Saman/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Edit
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

Iranian media reported that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was staying at a special residence for war veterans in the north of Tehran, “when he was martyred by an air-launched missile,” according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were reportedly killed by a missile in his Tehran guest house at 2 a.m. local time.

An Iranian source told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, that the strike “was carried out by means of a missile launched from country to country, not from within Iran.”

Qatari news outlet AlAraby Al-Jadeed, citing informed sources, reported that Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhaleh was in the building where Haniyeh was staying, on a different floor.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates