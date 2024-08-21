JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Hezbollah fires 50 rockets at Golan, wounding one

A man was in moderate condition after a rocket scored a direct hit on his house in Katzrin.

View of a house which was directly hit in a missile attack from Lebanon, in Katzrin, northern Israel, Aug. 21, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
View of a house which was directly hit in a missile attack from Lebanon, in Katzrin, northern Israel, Aug. 21, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Edit
(August 21, 2024 / JNS)

A man was moderately wounded by a 50-rocket barrage launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah at Katzrin in the Golan Heights on Wednesday morning.

The Magen David Adom emergency rescue services said that the man in his 30s suffered shrapnel wounds from a direct rocket impact on his home. He was being evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Safed for treatment.

View of a house which was directly hit in a missile attack from Lebanon, in Katzrin, northern Israel, Aug. 21, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.

The Israel Defense Forces said that some of the 50 projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, while several impacts were identified in the area of Katzrin.

Seven fire and rescue crews were working to put out fires sparked by the impacts, while police searched for any other potential casualties.

Iran’s Lebanese terror proxy took responsibility for the salvo, claiming in a statement that it had targeted a military base near Katzrin with unguided Katyusha rockets. It said that the attack was in response to an IDF strike deep in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday night.

“There is a great miracle here that no one was seriously injured,” Golan Regional Council head Uri Kellner told Ynet.

“There are quite a few victims of anxiety. At the site of destruction, as I see before my eyes, it is very lucky [no one else was hurt]. The government is responsible for this. It must stop these incidents and restore security to the residents,” he said.

He also called for a “sharp directive to the IDF to move the war across the border. There is a cruel enemy here sent from Iran and trying to destroy us … The government should respect the residents of the Golan.”

The IDF said on Wednesday morning that overnight, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck several Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of Beqaa, adding that after the strikes there were secondary explosions which indicated the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities that were hit.

Additionally, the strikes targeted a compound used by Hezbollah’s aerial defense system and that posed a threat to the IAF.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization operates from within civilian infrastructure, brutally exploiting the Lebanese civilian population. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in defense of the State of Israel and its troops,” the IDF said.

The military also said that following a missile attack in the area of Ya’ara on Tuesday, the IAF had struck the Hezbollah launcher from which the projectiles were fired.

In addition, the IAF struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Wadi Hamoul and another Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Beit Lif in Southern Lebanon.

The IAF also struck Hezbollah “military” structures in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Ramia and Tallouseh in Southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday morning, Hezbollah launched a 55-rocket barrage at the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights, followed by a 20-rocket barrage in the afternoon.

Both salvos came after the IDF attacked a Hezbollah weapons depot deep inside Lebanese territory on Monday and eliminated a key member of the Iranian terror proxy’s missile unit in a drone strike.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates