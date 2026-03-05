Hillel International
The private school in Washington, D.C., has been accused of “pervasive and severe” Jew-hatred since Oct. 7.
‘Instinct was to protect students,’ Claremont Hillel staffer says of blocking anti-Israel protesters
“They were reading from scripts. They had clearly been trained on what they were supposed to do and say,” Jill Stark told JNS.
This “is a powerful model that sets the standard for building strong, respectful collaborations with every community we serve,” said the school’s vice president of inclusive excellence.
It’s not always possible to go home with observance this year falling on weekdays. But at many schools, Jewish organizations cover all the bases.
In total, the number of instances rose from 1,853 to 2,334, according to collected data.
A fourth person, who is a teaching assistant at Cornell University, also was arrested for assaulting a police officer.
Einav Tsach, a junior marketing and journalism major, says of the largely supportive campus environment that he is “very fortunate to be at a place where we are heard and we are seen, and we hope it continues that way.”
A spokesman for the Secure Community Network told JNS that the group anticipates a “challenging environment on campus.”
Sacred items thrown on the floor included prayer books, candles, kiddush cups and menorahs.
“We didn’t feel safe on campus for most of the fall semester following the attack,” said Mackenzie Borine, student president of Penn State’s Hillel.
“It was the highlight of my week,” a University of California student told JNS of Daniel Levine’s course on major Jewish texts.
The rise in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiment on campus has grabbed the attention of 93% of poll respondents.
OPINION