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Hillel International

George Washington University
U.S. News
GW Hillel receives anonymous $4 million gift
The private school in Washington, D.C., has been accused of “pervasive and severe” Jew-hatred since Oct. 7.
Nov. 19, 2025
Pomona College
Israel News
‘Instinct was to protect students,’ Claremont Hillel staffer says of blocking anti-Israel protesters
“They were reading from scripts. They had clearly been trained on what they were supposed to do and say,” Jill Stark told JNS.
Oct. 28, 2025
Aaron Bandler
California State University, Sacramento
U.S. News
Sacramento State, Hillel partner to staff campus Jewish resource center
This “is a powerful model that sets the standard for building strong, respectful collaborations with every community we serve,” said the school’s vice president of inclusive excellence.
Sept. 17, 2025
Person Holding Pomegranate
Feature
For students staying put on campus, a sweet High Holiday season
It’s not always possible to go home with observance this year falling on weekdays. But at many schools, Jewish organizations cover all the bases.
Sept. 4, 2025
Ethel G. Hofman
College, University Campus
U.S. News
Online Jew-hatred surges, violent incidents decline on campus in 2024-25, Hillel reports
In total, the number of instances rose from 1,853 to 2,334, according to collected data.
July 17, 2025
Rutgers
Antisemitism
Three anti-Israel Rutgers students arrested after protesting Gottheimer visit to Hillel, Chabad
A fourth person, who is a teaching assistant at Cornell University, also was arrested for assaulting a police officer.
May 1, 2025
Jonathan D. Salant
University of Maryland Oct. 7 Vigil
Antisemitism
University of Maryland Hillel holds Oct. 7 vigil hours after rally by Hamas-supporting group
Einav Tsach, a junior marketing and journalism major, says of the largely supportive campus environment that he is “very fortunate to be at a place where we are heard and we are seen, and we hope it continues that way.”
Oct. 9, 2024
Mike Wagenheim
Security
Antisemitism
Intelligence analysts part of plans to monitor threats against Jewish students
A spokesman for the Secure Community Network told JNS that the group anticipates a “challenging environment on campus.”
Aug. 26, 2024
David Swindle
SUNY Purchase College
Antisemitism
SUNY Purchase accused of overlooking Jew-hatred, defiling of religious items
Sacred items thrown on the floor included prayer books, candles, kiddush cups and menorahs.
Aug. 22, 2024
David Swindle
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.
Antisemitism
Pennsylvania students testify in state capital about college antisemitism
“We didn’t feel safe on campus for most of the fall semester following the attack,” said Mackenzie Borine, student president of Penn State’s Hillel.
July 29, 2024
Aerial view of a University of California, Irvine. Credit: Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock.
Antisemitism
UC Irvine students say politics behind removal of beloved faculty rabbi
“It was the highlight of my week,” a University of California student told JNS of Daniel Levine’s course on major Jewish texts.
June 10, 2024
Izzy Salant
College Campus, University
Antisemitism
Jewish high-schoolers refrained from applying to some colleges, say parents
The rise in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiment on campus has grabbed the attention of 93% of poll respondents.
April 4, 2024
OPINION
Rabbi Steven Burg
Opinion
Jewish institutions: Don’t fail students!
Rabbi Steven Burg
Jan Lee. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Yom Hashoah: It’s time to change how we look at antisemitism
Jan Lee
Douglas Sandoval
Opinion
Betrayal of students at Yale University’s Jewish home on campus
Douglas Noel Sandoval
Jan Lee. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Kindling the lights in the New Year
Jan Lee
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Harvard’s chaplain slanders Israel
Moshe Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
Hillel across America needs to rally its student troops
Mitchell Bard
Opinion
Support Hillel on campus
Dr. Jonathan Berkowitz, Rabbi Jonathan Infeld