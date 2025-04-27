Hostage forum slams anti-gov’t protest featuring beheaded Netanyahu

( April 27, 2025 / JNS)

The Tikva Forum for Families of Hostages issued a fierce condemnation Saturday night of those demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, accusing them of exploiting the plight of captives held by Hamas in Gaza to push for undemocratic regime change in Israel.

Thousands of Israelis rallied across Tel Aviv, with demonstrators at “Hostage Square” demanding an immediate hostage deal with Hamas, while protesters at nearby Habima Square called for Netanyahu’s ouster. The two protests later merged outside the IDF’s Kirya headquarters on Begin Road.

But it was a controversial display—featuring masks of Netanyahu’s face surrounding a bloodied, bandaged protester—that drew swift backlash from the Tikva Forum and the prime minister’s Likud Party. The forum said the demonstration “had nothing to do with the hostages” and accused protesters of “sacrificing the hostages in an attempt to overthrow the government.

“In a civilized country, there would already be dozens of people arrested for inciting murder,” the group wrote on social media. It criticized Israel’s security services for failing to act and warned that tensions between Netanyahu and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar must not interfere with protecting the prime minister.

Netanyahu’s official X account reposted the Tikva Forum’s statement, while Likud described the protest scene as “madness” and “incitement to murder.”

צריך לומר זאת בקול ברור.



לראשים הכרותים כמו גם להפגנות היום אין שום קשר לחטופים. להיפך, מדובר באנשים שהחליטו להקריב את החטופים בניסיון להפיל את הממשלה.



במדינה מתוקנת היו כבר עכשיו עשרות עצורים בהסתה לרצח. לא ברור היכן השב"כ כשמדובר במיצגי הרצח הברורים והמסוכנים האלה.



לא נותר… pic.twitter.com/KC0RCYvbYF — פורום תקווה (@forum_tikva) April 26, 2025

The Tikva Forum’s rebuke highlighted the growing schism between hostage families aligned with different political camps. While many hostage relatives have urged Netanyahu to agree to a deal—even at the cost of ending the war on Hamas’s terms—the Tikva Forum has insisted that military pressure remains key to rescuing captives.

The Saturday night protests were otherwise dominated by calls for a final hostage deal. Families of captives accused Netanyahu of dragging out negotiations for political survival, with some likening the phased releases to historical atrocities. Former hostages, including Meirav Tal, stressed the unbearable conditions in captivity and the urgent need to bring all the remaining 59 hostages home, some 24 of whom are still thought to be alive.

Speakers at the parallel anti-government protest took an even harsher tone, with former Shin Bet and IDF leaders accusing Netanyahu of endangering Israel’s democratic character. Some called for nonviolent civil disobedience to force political change.