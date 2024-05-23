IDF concludes two-day counter-terror op in Jenin

(May 23, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp on Wednesday after completing a counter-terror operation in the northern Samarian city, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

The Israel Defense Forces has not officially confirmed the end of the operation.

During the raid, which lasted for more than 40 hours, security forces engaged in firefights with terrorist elements entrenched there.

According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, 12 people were killed in the operation.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

An Israeli airstrike in Jenin over the weekend killed one of the terrorists responsible for the 2023 murder of Israeli civilian Meir Tamari, the IDF said.

Islam Khamayseh was wanted for his involvement in a series of terrorist attacks, including the May 2023 drive-by shooting near Hermesh in which Tamari was killed.

Khamayseh was also believed to have been responsible for a separate attack one month later, which left four IDF soldiers and an Israeli civilian wounded.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in Palestinian terrorist attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-2005, per IDF data.

Two months ago, an IAF airstrike in Jenin killed Ahmed Barakat, another terrorist responsible for Tamari’s murder.