IDF dismantles explosives lab, arrests 18 in counterterror ops

( May 14, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli security forces have uncovered and dismantled a large explosives laboratory this week in the area of Tulkarm, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, IDF troops conducting counterterrorism operations in the region located more than 200 explosives of various types and approximately 150 kilograms of materials used in the manufacturing of explosive devices. The lab and its contents were destroyed.

The operation was part of a broader counter-terror effort in northern Samaria. In recent days, Israeli forces also carried out targeted raids in the village of Beita, arresting three wanted individuals, including a suspect accused of planting an explosive device that seriously wounded a reservist from the 9221st Battalion roughly two weeks ago.

Additionally, overnight Tuesday, the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police conducted widespread operations throughout Judea and Samaria, arresting 18 wanted suspects and confiscating a rifle and other illegal weapons.