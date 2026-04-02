Rubio: War on Iran ‘our last best chance’ to prevent nuclear push

The military campaign against Iran was “our last best chance” to eliminate the conventional threat posed by missiles and drones that Tehran has built to shield its pursuit of nuclear weapons, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

He added that the Iranians were “on the verge” of manufacturing so many missiles and drones that “no one could do anything about their nuclear weapons program in the future.”

U.S. President Donald Trump “made the right decision to wipe it out now. That is the goal of this operation—to destroy their conventional missiles and their drone program,” Rubio stated.

Listen to his full address below: