The Israel Defense Forces revealed on Monday that it had used F-35 stealth fighter jets to shoot down two Iranian drones in foreign countries last March.

The AP quoted an unnamed official saying that the drones were launched from Iran and headed towards Israel.

The IDF stated: “The UAVs were intercepted in regional airspace in coordination with neighboring countries before they could enter Israeli skies.”

The drones were reportedly carrying handguns and explosives for the West Bank and Gaza.

A third drone launched from Iraq was shot down last May near Beit She’an during the war in Gaza, according to the IDF.