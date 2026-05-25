WATCH: Children in northern Israel shelter during sirens

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused the Hezbollah terrorist organization of continuing to violate a ceasefire by launching rockets and drones at Israeli civilians, and shared video footage showing the impact on daily life in the country’s north.

In a post on X, the ministry said children in northern Israel are routinely forced to take shelter during sirens, describing a reality of “fear” and disruptions to school life.

The video accompanying the post shows children sheltering under classroom desks during alerts.

“For children in northern Israel, this is the daily reality: sirens, fear, and sheltering under classroom desks instead of simply being kids,” the ministry wrote.