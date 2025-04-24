IDF strikes Hamas, Islamic Jihad command centers in Gaza

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) carried out two targeted airstrikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours, eliminating terrorist operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who according to the military were directing attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

On Thursday, the IDF struck a Hamas-PIJ command and control center in Jabalia used to orchestrate terror operations. According to the IDF, “numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians,” including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and real-time intelligence.

צה״ל ושב״כ תקפו במהלך הלילה, ריכוז מחבלים ששהו במתחם פיקוד ושליטה של ארגוני הטרור חמאס וגא״פ שהוקם במרחב ששימש בעבר כבית ספר ׳יאפא׳ במרחב העיר עזה.



מתחם הפיקוד והשליטה ששימש את המחבלים לתכנון ולהוצעה לפועל של פעולות טרור נגד אזרחי מדינת ישראל וכוחות צה״ל.



טרם התקיפה ננקטו צעדים… pic.twitter.com/oX4Es7PmUa — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 23, 2025

A similar strike was carried out overnight Wednesday, targeting a terrorist gathering inside a Hamas-PIJ command post embedded within the former “Jaffa” School in Gaza City. That site was also used to plan and execute attacks, military officials said.

Both operations underscore ongoing concerns over the systematic use of civilian infrastructure by terror groups. “The terrorist organizations violate international law and exploit the civilian population as human shields,” the joint IDF-ISA statement said.

The military vowed to continue operations against Hamas and Islamic Jihad to protect the State of Israel.