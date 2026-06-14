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News   Israel News

Katz names Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim as military aide

The Civil Administration chief will serve as the defense minister’s military secretary, following the IDF chief’s recommendation.

JNS Staff
Hisham Ibrahim via Wikimedia Commons.
Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim, back when he was a colonel, April 11, 2020. Credit: IDF Spokesman’s Unit via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jun. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s defense minister on Sunday appointed Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim as his military secretary, the Defense Ministry said.

Ibrahim, a member of Israel’s Druze community, currently heads the Civil Administration and has held several senior roles during his military career, including chief armored officer, commander of the 460th and 205th armored brigades, and deputy commander of the 91st “Galilee” Division.

The appointment by Defense Minister Israel Katz was made in accordance with the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the military said.

Ibrahim will assume the position immediately.

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