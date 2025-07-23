Israel launches first-of-its-kind AI sandbox for public education

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Ministry of Education and the Israel Innovation Authority announced on Tuesday the launch of a first-of-its-kind regulatory sandbox aimed at integrating artificial intelligence into public classrooms. Backed by an initial investment of 10 million shekels ($2.98 million), the initiative will allow Israeli tech companies to develop, test and deploy personalized AI-powered learning tools directly in schools.

Part of Israel’s National Artificial Intelligence Program, the sandbox provides participating companies with real-world pilot environments, regulatory flexibility and financial support to foster innovation in a tightly regulated sector. A public call for proposals was issued this week.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Education Minister Yoav Kisch. “We are not reacting to the future, but shaping it.”

The program seeks to address global challenges such as teacher shortages, educational inequality and overcrowded classrooms by promoting adaptive, student-centered technologies that meet national standards for privacy and cybersecurity.

Unlike limited international pilots, Israel’s model aims to create scalable, system-wide solutions that embed high-tech innovation into the heart of the classroom. Over the past year, more than 110,000 teachers have been trained and hundreds of thousands of students exposed to smart learning tools.

Israeli Minister of Innovation Gila Gamliel described the project as a “deep conceptual shift” that will make quality education more accessible, especially to underserved communities.

“With artificial intelligence, we are paving a new path that allows

every student in Israel to learn in a personalized way, according to their pace, style and unique needs,” said Gamliel. “This initiative removes barriers, narrows gaps, and makes quality education accessible to

the periphery, to under-represented populations, and to students with diverse challenges.”

Keren Nevo, VP of Growth at the Israel Innovation Authority, called the initiative a “real revolution” that will give Israeli EdTech a global edge.