Israel must do ‘much more,’ Schumer says

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated on Monday that the Jewish state must do “much more” to help Gazan civilians.

“Since the start of this war, I have long said that Israel has a right to defend itself and end Hamas’s brutal rule in Gaza, yet how it does so matters,” the Jewish senator said. “Ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches Palestinians who need it is vital.”

As the U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation nears what it says is 100 million delivered meals in the Strip, Schumer said that “regardless of the status of negotiations, the Trump administration and the Israeli government must urgently work with experienced and long-standing humanitarian and development partners of the United States to surge the delivery of food, services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.”

“The reporting and images out of Gaza—depicting the devastating levels of hunger, starvation, suffering and death—are wholly unacceptable and underscore the dire human cost of this ongoing conflict that cannot be ignored,” Schumer said.

The senator said that he urges “all parties involved to do everything possible to get back to the table, secure the ceasefire, surge humanitarian relief and finally get to the hard work ahead of ending the war with a sustainable peace that delivers safety, security and dignity to Israelis and Palestinians.”

Israel has repeatedly agreed to ceasefire agreements, which Hamas has rejected.