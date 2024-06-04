64% of Israelis oppose Palestinian statehood, even at cost of Saudi normalization—survey

A new survey conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs found that 64% of the Israeli public oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of the normalization process with Saudi Arabia.

The full report, unveiled on June 3 at the 13th Annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, highlights a significant shift in Israeli public opinion following the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with “Panels Politics,” examined the attitudes of Jewish and Arab Israelis on the critical political issue of establishing a Palestinian state as part of the conditions for ending the war against Hamas since Oct. 7. The survey, carried out through an online panel of respondents in late May, included 706 Jewish and Arab participants aged 18-65, representing a cross-section of Israel’s adult population.

Key findings:

Shift in opposition: The survey reveals that the massacre on Oct. 7 led one-third of respondents, who previously believed that a Palestinian state could be established under certain conditions, to change their minds—and now completely oppose it. According to the findings, 59% of Israelis opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines even before Oct. 7. After that event, the opposition rose to 68%. Among Jewish respondents, opposition rose from 69% to 79%, while there was no significant change among Arab respondents.

Political disparities: The opposition to a Palestinian state indicates significant political gaps: 84% of right-wing voters, 54% of centrist voters and 24% of left-wing voters oppose the move. Interestingly, a similar percentage of left-wing voters supports the establishment of a Palestinian state without conditions.

Normalization with Saudi Arabia: 64% oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state even in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia. Among Jewish respondents, the opposition rate is 74%, while 49% of Arab respondents support the idea.

Control by the Palestinian Authority: 68% of respondents oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state under the control of the Palestinian Authority. Among Jewish respondents, the opposition rate is 78%, compared to 49% of Arab respondents in Israel.

Lack of trust in Palestinian leadership: Additionally, there is a widespread lack of trust in the Palestinian leadership, with 60% of survey participants not viewing any current Palestinian figure, such as Mahmoud Abbas or Marwan Barghouti, as suitable to lead peace with Israel. Thus, 76% of Jewish Israelis do not see a suitable Palestinian personality, while 31% of Arab respondents share this view.

Demographic insights: Among respondents aged 60 and above, support for a demilitarized Palestinian state recognized by Israel dropped from 44% to 32%. A similar decline was recorded among those with academic education (from 29% to 20%) and high-income earners (from 33% to 20%). Opposition was particularly high among young people (70% of those aged 18-29), those with low education (72%) and traditional, religious and Orthodox respondents (74%, 88% and 91%, respectively). Secular respondents showed an opposition rate of 54%.

Dan Diker, president of the JCPA, emphasized: “Public-opinion polls now reflect the Israeli public’s understanding of the issue’s significance after Oct. 7. Considering the Biden administration’s policies, it is crucial to convey this message both to Israeli public representatives and decision-makers in the White House.”

Originally published by The Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs.