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News   Israel News

Clashes erupt as IDF razes home of terrorist who killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon

Some 150 Palestinians burned tires and threw firebombs at Israeli security forces during the demolition in northern Judea and Samaria.

Nov. 2, 2020
IDF forces destroy the home of Palestinian terrorist and murderer Khalil Dweikat in Rujeib in northern Judea and Samaria on Nov. 1, 2020. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
IDF forces destroy the home of Palestinian terrorist and murderer Khalil Dweikat in Rujeib in northern Judea and Samaria on Nov. 1, 2020. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday razed the home of the Palestinian terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon in Petach Tikvah in August.

Ohayon, a 39-year-old father of four, was found unconscious near the Segula Junction with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

A manhunt for his killer was launched immediately, resulting in the arrest of 46-year-old Khalil Dweikat of Rujeib, a Palestinian town just under 2 miles southeast of Nablus in northern Judea and Samaria. Dweikat held an Israeli work permit, allowing him to travel freely in the country.

He was found in the possession of a bloodstained knife, believed to be the murder weapon. Dweikat was charged with Ohayon’s murder in September.

Sunday’s demolition was carried out after the High Court of Justice denied an appeal by Dweikat’s family to stop it.

Some 150 Rujeib residents clashed with security forces, burning tires and hurling firebombs and stones at the troops, who responded with crowd control measures.

The defense alleged that Dweikat suffers from mental disorders and had been treated by Palestinian health officials in Nablus. He had no history of violence or terrorist activities prior to the attack, nor is he affiliated with any terrorist group.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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