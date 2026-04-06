Colorado man sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for concealing funds intended for ISIS

Humzah Mashkoor, 20, of Westminster, Colo., was sentenced to three years in federal prison for concealing funds intended for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado stated on April 2.

Mashkoor pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization by hiding financial transfers he planned to send overseas. Authorities said he also intended to travel abroad to join and fight for ISIS.

According to court records, Mashkoor began communicating with individuals he believed were ISIS supporters when he was 18 and, over more than a year, expressed his desire to assist the group’s operations. Investigators said he discussed routing money through cryptocurrency and explored ways to disguise transactions, including sending funds in advance to support ISIS members.

In messages cited in an affidavit, Mashkoor said he wanted “to go fight with my muwahidin brothers” and was “prepared to do anything which they require.” He also told contacts his family believed he was traveling “just to visit my family,” according to the criminal complaint.

Federal agents arrested Mashkoor on Dec. 18, 2023, at Denver International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates. Authorities said he planned to continue to Afghanistan or Syria.

In writings recovered by investigators, Mashkoor described his commitment to ISIS, stating he had “no regrets about this blessed path” and expressing hope for “victory over my enemies, or martyrdom.”

“We vigorously pursue investigations when an individual crosses the line from espousing particular views into planning or committing acts of violence,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski stated.