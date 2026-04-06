More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Colorado man sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for concealing funds intended for ISIS

Humzah Mashkoor, 20, planned to route money through cryptocurrency and travel overseas to join the terrorist group before his arrest at Denver International Airport in December 2023.

Apr. 6, 2026

Colorado man sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for concealing funds intended for ISIS

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
Gavel. Credit: MiamiAccidentLawyer/Pixabay.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

Humzah Mashkoor, 20, of Westminster, Colo., was sentenced to three years in federal prison for concealing funds intended for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado stated on April 2.

Mashkoor pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization by hiding financial transfers he planned to send overseas. Authorities said he also intended to travel abroad to join and fight for ISIS.

According to court records, Mashkoor began communicating with individuals he believed were ISIS supporters when he was 18 and, over more than a year, expressed his desire to assist the group’s operations. Investigators said he discussed routing money through cryptocurrency and explored ways to disguise transactions, including sending funds in advance to support ISIS members.

In messages cited in an affidavit, Mashkoor said he wanted “to go fight with my muwahidin brothers” and was “prepared to do anything which they require.” He also told contacts his family believed he was traveling “just to visit my family,” according to the criminal complaint.

Federal agents arrested Mashkoor on Dec. 18, 2023, at Denver International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates. Authorities said he planned to continue to Afghanistan or Syria.

In writings recovered by investigators, Mashkoor described his commitment to ISIS, stating he had “no regrets about this blessed path” and expressing hope for “victory over my enemies, or martyrdom.”

“We vigorously pursue investigations when an individual crosses the line from espousing particular views into planning or committing acts of violence,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski stated.

EXPLORE JNS
Film director Jon Gunn (at right in blue long-sleeved shirt) on the set with actor Michael Iskander, who plays the biblical character David in the U.S. historical drama television series “House of David.” Credit: Jonathan Prime/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC.
Feature
For Christians, King David is a hero ... and now, a streaming TV star
Recent shows revive a debate that has echoed across Jewish and Christian tradition for millennia.
Apr. 6, 2026
Sarah Ogince
A brick mural wall outside the Baker University Center at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, June 1, 2024. Credit: Garden Sprite via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Podcaster brings antisemitic, misogynistic, racist talk to Ohio University
“It’s pretty terrifying to see a speaker walk onto campus giving a Nazi salute, and seeing the hatred that he carries,” Juli Goodman, executive director of Hillel at Ohio University, said.
Apr. 6, 2026
Casey Couch
Mike Waltz
U.S. News
Waltz criticizes ‘fawning celebrity profile’ of US-sanctioned Albanese
The U.S. envoy said the “Politico” profile of an “antisemitic bomb-thrower” ignores how the U.N. rapporteur is “sabotaging the U.N.’s mission of peace.”
Apr. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 25, 2025. Photo by Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. News
Iran rejects Pakistan-mediated truce deal
U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that if the Iranian regime doesn’t strike a deal by Tuesday, he would consider “blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Hochul Passover
U.S. News
Hochul says at Passover event as ‘first mom governor,’ feels pain of ‘my children’
“I will stand up anytime, anywhere you need me to call out the antisemitism and all the other horrible instances of hatred espoused toward the people of the Jewish religion,” the New York City mayor said.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
IRS Building Sign
U.S. News
US government said it will issue ‘guidance’ to religious groups about politicking
“Religious liberty is foundational to our Constitution, and the freedom to practice one’s faith openly and in community is central to the American story,” said Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Apr. 6, 2026
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow