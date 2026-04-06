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New Jersey man charged with arson, criminal trespass and bias intimidation

Prosecutors said Dalin Brown, 24, allegedly broke into a house under construction, started a fire and carved antisemitic messages into the walls.

Apr. 6, 2026

New Jersey man charged with arson, criminal trespass and bias intimidation

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Gavel. Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

Dalin Brown, 24, of Toms River, N.J., was charged on April 1 for breaking into a Manchester Township house, where he started a fire and carved antisemitic messages into the walls, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Brown was charged with aggravated arson, burglary, bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass, prosecutors said.

Police responded to a burglary at an unoccupied residence under construction on 12th Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m. on March 30. Officers “observed an extinguished fire in the living room” and “antisemitic carvings on the interior door and walls,” according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

An investigation led police to Brown, who was taken into custody and is being held at the Ocean County Jail without bail, pending a detention hearing.

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