Huckabee thanks Israel for IDF, Mossad help in rescue of air crew
The ambassador noted the “unprecedented assistance” to U.S. military and intelligence agencies in carrying out the successful mission in Iran.
U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday said that the Israel Defense Forces and the Mossad were “helpful partners” in the rescue mission of the American colonel from deep Iranian territory.
The diplomat tweeted that he had just met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thanked Israel on behalf of the American people for its “unprecedented assistance” to U.S. military and intelligence agencies to conduct the rescue of the U.S. air crew.
U.S. special forces carried out a “brilliant” operation, he added.
Just met w/ @IsraeliPM to thank @Israel on behalf of American ppl for unprecedented assistance to US Military & Intel agencies who conducted a historic rescue mission of our air crew in Iran. US SF carried out brilliant op. @IDF & Mossad were helpful partners in the mission.— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 6, 2026
Netanyahu earlier in the day shared that he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and was “deeply proud” that Israel could “contribute to saving a brave American warrior.”
He tweeted, “The President expressed his appreciation for Israel’s help,” adding that the Israeli-U.S. “cooperation on and off the battlefield is unprecedented.”
I spoke earlier with President @realDonaldTrump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026
The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help.
I am deeply proud that…