More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Huckabee thanks Israel for IDF, Mossad help in rescue of air crew

The ambassador noted the “unprecedented assistance” to U.S. military and intelligence agencies in carrying out the successful mission in Iran.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

Huckabee thanks Israel for IDF, Mossad help in rescue of air crew

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in a video on X, March 17, 2026. Credit: X/Benjamin Netanyahu.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in a video on X, March 17, 2026. Credit: Benjamin Netanyahu/X.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday said that the Israel Defense Forces and the Mossad were “helpful partners” in the rescue mission of the American colonel from deep Iranian territory.

The diplomat tweeted that he had just met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thanked Israel on behalf of the American people for its “unprecedented assistance” to U.S. military and intelligence agencies to conduct the rescue of the U.S. air crew.

U.S. special forces carried out a “brilliant” operation, he added.

Netanyahu earlier in the day shared that he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and was “deeply proud” that Israel could “contribute to saving a brave American warrior.”

He tweeted, “The President expressed his appreciation for Israel’s help,” adding that the Israeli-U.S. “cooperation on and off the battlefield is unprecedented.”

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Hochul Passover
U.S. News
Hochul says at Passover event as ‘first mom governor,’ feels pain of ‘my children’
“I will stand up anytime, anywhere you need me to call out the antisemitism and all the other horrible instances of hatred espoused toward the people of the Jewish religion,” the New York City mayor said.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
IRS Building Sign
U.S. News
US government said it will issue ‘guidance’ to religious groups about politicking
“Religious liberty is foundational to our Constitution, and the freedom to practice one’s faith openly and in community is central to the American story,” said Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Apr. 6, 2026
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu calls Haifa mayor after deadly missile strike
“I request from you to adhere to the Home Front Command’s instructions,” the premier told Israelis.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops in Gaza
Israel News
IAF slays Hamas weapons smuggler in Gaza strike
Ali Ahmad Ali Amrain “worked to supply various weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Suspect handcuffed by police
Israel News
Jerusalem resident indicted on charges of espionage for Tehran
“This is another case that illustrates the Iranian enemy’s method of recruiting Israeli citizens online,” the police said.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Jews pray inside an apartment overlooking the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem’s Old City during the Passover holiday on April 6, 2026, as the plaza remains closed for prayer due to the ongoing war. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Court approves outline permitting 100 worshippers at Western Wall
The decision came after criticism leveled at the Supreme Court for upholding a request to hold a larger anti-war protest in Tel Aviv.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow