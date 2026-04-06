Netanyahu: ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ to continue in full force, on all fronts

The Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic will continue “with full force, on all fronts,” until all objectives are achieved, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

The premier in his statement commented on the elimination of Brig. Gen. Majid Khademi, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence chief, and Asghar Bakri, who commanded Unit 840 of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

“Another central arm of the Iranian terror regime has been severed,” Netanyahu tweeted, vowing, “We are acting with strength and determination—we will reach everyone who seeks to harm us.

“Whoever seeks to murder our citizens, whoever directs terror against the State of Israel, whoever builds the Iranian axis of evil—their blood is on their own heads,” he declared.

Khademi, one of the IRGC’s most senior leaders, was killed in an overnight airstrike in Tehran, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed earlier on Monday.

“The terrorist regime in Iran continues to launch missiles at the Israeli home front, killing and harming Israeli civilians,” Katz said during a situational assessment with senior military officials.

“The Revolutionary Guards fire at civilians, and we eliminate the terrorist leaders,” the minister said.

Israel and the U.S. launched a preemptive attack on the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28. The Jewish state has been bombarded with missiles from Iran and its terrorist proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, ever since.

The United States and Iran have received proposals to halt hostilities and ‌reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a source aware of the Pakistani plans told Reuters on Monday.

The agreement, which calls for an immediate truce followed by a comprehensive deal, could come into effect as early as Monday, according to the anonymous source.

Esmail Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Monday that “we have formulated our own responses.”

“Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” the spokesman said.