More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ to continue in full force, on all fronts

“We will reach everyone who seeks to harm us,” tweeted the premier.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu: ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ to continue in full force, on all fronts

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic will continue “with full force, on all fronts,” until all objectives are achieved, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

The premier in his statement commented on the elimination of Brig. Gen. Majid Khademi, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence chief, and Asghar Bakri, who commanded Unit 840 of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

“Another central arm of the Iranian terror regime has been severed,” Netanyahu tweeted, vowing, “We are acting with strength and determination—we will reach everyone who seeks to harm us.

“Whoever seeks to murder our citizens, whoever directs terror against the State of Israel, whoever builds the Iranian axis of evil—their blood is on their own heads,” he declared.

Khademi, one of the IRGC’s most senior leaders, was killed in an overnight airstrike in Tehran, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed earlier on Monday.

“The terrorist regime in Iran continues to launch missiles at the Israeli home front, killing and harming Israeli civilians,” Katz said during a situational assessment with senior military officials.

“The Revolutionary Guards fire at civilians, and we eliminate the terrorist leaders,” the minister said.

Israel and the U.S. launched a preemptive attack on the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28. The Jewish state has been bombarded with missiles from Iran and its terrorist proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, ever since.

The United States and Iran have received proposals to halt hostilities and ‌reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a source aware of the Pakistani plans told Reuters on Monday.

The agreement, which calls for an immediate truce followed by a comprehensive deal, could come into effect as early as Monday, according to the anonymous source.

Esmail Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Monday that “we have formulated our own responses.”

“Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” the spokesman said.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Defense and Security
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Suspect handcuffed by police
Israel News
Jerusalem resident indicted on charges of espionage for Tehran
“This is another case that illustrates the Iranian enemy’s method of recruiting Israeli citizens online,” the police said.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Jews pray inside an apartment overlooking the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem’s Old City during the Passover holiday on April 6, 2026, as the plaza remains closed for prayer due to the ongoing war. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Court approves outline permitting 100 worshippers at Western Wall
The decision came after criticism leveled at the Supreme Court for upholding a request to hold a larger anti-war protest in Tel Aviv.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
1,000 Hezbollah terrorists killed since hostilities resumed, IDF chief says
“Every terrorist target and any target that supports terrorism in Lebanese territory will be struck.”
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
People stage a protest in support of Palestinians in Prague
World News
Czech Republic detains two more suspects in firebombing by pro-Palestinian activists
The Earthquake Faction claimed responsibility for the attack, pledging to fight the “Zionist entity” by any means effective.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Border Police fighters apprehend a Palestinian suspect.
Israel News
Israeli authorities detain Palestinian carrying an alleged pre-attack will
Border Police officers also found content glorifying terrorism on the 21-year-old’s phone.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Armed Hamas terrorists stand guard in Gaza City, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Hamas spokesman says terror group will not disarm
“What the enemy is trying to push through today against the Palestinian resistance, via our brotherly mediators, is extremely dangerous,” the terrorist group said.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow