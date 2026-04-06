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News   Israel News

IDF slays senior IRGC Quds Force terrorist

Asghar Bakri was responsible for” attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted.

Apr. 6, 2026

IDF slays senior IRGC Quds Force terrorist

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Israel F-15 Iran
IAF F-15I “Ra’am” fighter jets fly toward Iran during “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday confirmed the targeted killing of Asghar Bakri, who had commanded Unit 840 of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force since 2019.

Bakri “held a series of senior positions within the Quds Force, during which he advanced numerous efforts and was involved in attacks targeting Israeli and American individuals worldwide,” according to the military.

“In addition, Bakri planned and advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel, including operations carried out within Israel, as well as in Syria and Lebanon,” the military statement said. “Additionally, Bakri operated to advance the transfer of weapons from Iran into the State of Israel.”

Under Bakri’s command, Unit 840 advanced operations targeting IDF troops on the Syria-Israel border, using Syrian operatives who previously served under Bashar Assad’s regime.

The attacks were coordinated by Bakri personally, alongside his deputy, Mohammad Reza Ansari, and with the assistance of Qasem Salah al-Husseini, a Lebanese terrorist affiliated with the Quds Force who was targeted and killed near Beirut in July 2025, the IDF noted.

The latest targeted killing “is part of the significant damage the IDF is inflicting on the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit and constitutes a further blow to the unit’s ability to carry out terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians,” it concluded.

The IDF’s “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic will continue “with full force, on all fronts,” until all objectives are achieved, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Monday.

The premier in his statement commented on the elimination of Bakri and Brig. Gen. Majid Khademi, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence chief.

“Another central arm of the Iranian terror regime has been severed,” Netanyahu tweeted, vowing, “We are acting with strength and determination—we will reach everyone who seeks to harm us.

He noted that Bakri was responsible for “attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world.”

“Whoever seeks to murder our citizens, whoever directs terror against the State of Israel, whoever builds the Iranian axis of evil—their blood is on their own heads,” Netanyahu declared.

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