More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Executed Irgun fighter’s tefillin found after 75 years

The phylacteries of Dov Gruner, who was hanged by the British in 1947, were identified in the archives of the Begin Center and are on display there during Passover.

Apr. 20, 2022
Dov Gruner
Irgun fighter Dov Gruner, who was executed by the British in 1947. Photo: Government Press Office archive.

Decades after they were lost, the tefillin (phylacteries) of Irgun fighter Dov Gruner, who was hanged by the British in 1947 after being caught during a raid on the Ramat Gan police station, are going on display in a new exhibition at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

“When we set began work on the Begin Center in the year 2000, we received a lot of archival material that had been stored for years at the Jabotinsky Institute, where all sorts of souvenirs that Menachem Begin had received and personal objects that he collected were stored,” said Rami Stavi of the Begin Center.

“Among all the piles of materials were two sets of tefillin—one that we have yet to discover who they belonged to, and the second, a set of tefillin in a small bag with the mysterious word ‘tzav’ [Hebrew for order or command] written on it,” related Stavi.

“Even back then, there was a hint that the tefillin belonged to one of the Olei Hagardom [the 12 Jewish pre-independence fighters from the Irgun and Lehi executed by British mandatory authorities]. I asked Begin’s mythological aide, Yehiel Kadishai, and he said he thought it belonged to one of the Olei Hagardom but he had no idea to whom,” he said.

The tefillin of Irgun fighter Dov Gruner, who was executed by the British in 1947. Photo: Government Press Office archive.
Irgun fighter Dov Gruner’s tefillin. Credit: Courtesy.

The years went by, until one day when Stavi was researching the origin of a different item he came across a newspaper clipping that revealed the whole story. The article, published in February 1978, recounted how on the day Gruner set out on his final operation, he left a few items at the home of his friend Binyamin Arenfeld. Most were returned to his family, but the tefillin remained at Arenfeld’s house.

In 1978, Arenfeld’s daughter decided to give them to former Irgun commander, then-Prime Minister Begin.

“Gruner was a frequent visitor to our house,” she said in the article. “On the day he went out on his final operation, he ate with my parents at our house in Tel Aviv. And then he left without saying where he was going. He never returned from that operation.”

In addition to the tefillin, Arenfeld’s daughter also gave Begin two postcards Bruner had written in Hungarian. “I assume the items were handed over to Jabotinsky Institute. The tefillin were separated at some point from the postcards and thus from Gruner’s identity. At some point we received the tefillin, while the postcards remained at the institute,” said Stavi. This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Education Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin