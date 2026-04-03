‘Leave Iraq now,’ US Embassy in Baghdad warns Americans

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq issued an urgent security alert on Thursday, warning that Iran-aligned terrorists may carry out attacks in central Baghdad within 24 to 48 hours, potentially targeting U.S. citizens.

Militias have a history of attacks and kidnappings of Americans and may pose as Iraqi government personnel, the alert warned.

Washington reiterated its Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory. “U.S. citizens should leave Iraq now,” it said. While the U.S. mission remains open to assist, Americans are advised not to approach embassy or consulate facilities due to security threats.

With Iraqi airspace closed and commercial flights halted, U.S. citizens are urged to depart via overland routes to Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey, though delays, shifting border conditions and high travel costs are expected.