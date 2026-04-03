WATCH: 105-year-old Holocaust survivor marks birthday in bomb shelter
Amid Iranian missile strikes, Miriam celebrated life.
( Apr. 3, 2026 / JNS )
The Embassy of Israel to the United States on Thursday shared a video showing Miriam, a 105-year-old Holocaust survivor, celebrating her birthday inside a bomb shelter as Iranian missiles targeted the Jewish state.
The embassy’s X post described the moment as a display of “a lifetime of resilience.” Social media users responded with messages of support and admiration, including posts reading “Am Yisrael chai” [the People of Israel live], and “God loves her.”
Earlier this month, Miriam - a 105-year-old Holocaust survivor - celebrated her birthday in a bomb shelter. 🎂— Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) April 2, 2026
Even as sirens sounded and missiles fell, the celebration didn’t stop.
A lifetime of resilience on full display.
🎥 @c14israel pic.twitter.com/G5DqgwCf5a