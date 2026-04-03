Katz: Lebanon policy independent of Iran, vows Hezbollah disarmament

Defense Minister Israel Katz said following a high-level meeting with top security officials on Friday that Jerusalem’s policy regarding Hezbollah remains clear and unchanged—the terror group’s complete disarmament by military and political means, regardless of the Iran issue.

“We promised security for the northern communities, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Katz said.

The IDF is completing a maneuver up to “the anti-tank missile line,” he said, a move intended to put sufficient distance between the range of those armaments and Israeli citizens living near Israel’s northern border.

“The homes of the villages near the border in Lebanon, which serve as Hezbollah outposts for all intents and purposes, will be demolished in accordance with the model of Rafah and Khan Yunis in Gaza,” Katz said. Hamas used residential homes, infrastructure and civilian areas in those cities to launch attacks, store weapons and hide tunnel openings.

The IDF will control the area of Southern Lebanon up to the Litani River and the 600,000 Lebanese who evacuated the region would not be permitted to return until the security of Israel’s northern residents was assured, he said.

“The IDF will continue to thwart Hezbollah leaders and operatives throughout Lebanon, in addition to the 1,000 terrorists who have already been eliminated since the beginning of the current campaign,” Katz added. “The IDF will act forcefully against the high-trajectory rocket fire from Lebanon at Israeli cities and towns, and Hezbollah will pay a heavy price.”

Joining Katz on Friday morning for the security assessment were IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir; Director General of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen and other senior defense officials.