IAF downs Houthi missile from Yemen

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen early on Thursday morning, the military said.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in the southern Negev and Arava regions; no casualties or damage were reported.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday afternoon also intercepted a Houthi drone, it stated. According to the IDF, the UAV was downed without triggering sirens. No injuries or damage were reported.

Shortly there after, air-raid sirens sounded again in the Arava and Eilat areas. The IDF said that “a suspicious aerial target was identified,” but added that the incident “had ended.” No further details were provided.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical response group said that it did not receive any reports of casualties or impacts in the latest attack.

On Wednesday afternoon, the IDF struck Houthi targets in the areas of Sanaa and Al Jawf in Yemen.

Among the assets hit were “military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthis’ Military Public Relations Headquarters and a fuel storage facility,” according to the Israeli military.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday noted the IAF’s Aug. 28 strike in Sanaa, which killed the group’s prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, along with other senior Cabinet officials.

“In response, the Houthis fired ... at Ramon Airport,” said Netanyahu. “This did not discourage us—we hit them from the air again today in their terror facilities. Anyone who hits us, anyone who attacks us—we will reach them,” he added.

On Sunday, a Houthi drone hit Ramon Airport near Eilat, shortly after the IAF intercepted three UAVs launched from Yemen. Two people were injured.

A day later, the IAF downed three Houthi UAVs in the span of 30 minutes, and on Tuesday it intercepted another missile and drone fired from Yemen.

On Aug. 22, the Houthis for the first time fired a missile with a cluster warhead at the Jewish state. The Yemeni terrorists started attacking Israel following the Hamas-led invasion and massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.