IDF: Reserve soldier hurt in north Gaza gun mishap

An Israeli reserve soldier was seriously injured by an accidental firearm discharge in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Thursday.

The soldier, who serves with the 16th “Jerusalem” Brigade, was taken to a hospital, the Israel Defense Forces said. His family has been notified.

The Jerusalem Brigade, part of the IDF’s 252nd “Sinai” Division, is a reserve infantry unit known for its deployment in Gaza since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023. The brigade has also taken part in operations in the Gaza City neighborhoods of Shejaiya and Daraj Tuffah, and the central Gaza Strip, focusing on counter-terrorism and urban combat missions against Hamas.