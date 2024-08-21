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News   Israel News

Israel releases dozens of Palestinian detainees back to Gaza

The IDF claims the individuals in question were “found not to be involved in terrorist activities.”

Aug. 21, 2024
IDF, Kerem Crossing
Israel Defense Forces at the Kerem Shalom border crossing with the Gaza Strip, Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday that approximately 40 Palestinian detainees have been released and returned to the Gaza Strip. The detainees were transferred from Israel to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Arab social-media platforms circulated videos showing the released individuals arriving for medical check-ups at a hospital in Khan Younis.

Responding to the reports, an IDF spokesperson stated: “During operations in the Gaza Strip, individuals suspected of terrorist activities are detained. Those deemed relevant are brought to Israel for further detention and questioning. Detainees found not to be involved in terrorist activities are released back to the Gaza Strip.”

This release comes on the heels of a controversial incident in early July, when 50 detainees were reportedly returned to Gaza, including Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the former director of Shifa Hospital whom Israeli authorities had held for interrogation. Abu Salmiya’s arrest followed multiple testimonies indicating that the hospital under his direct management had served as a Hamas command center.

The release of Abu Salmiya drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including Talik Gvili, mother of kidnapped Yasam (Israeli Police Special Patrol Unit) officer Ran Gvili. Talik penned a strongly worded letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, expressing her profound dismay at the decision to free Abu Salmiya.

“The terrorist Muhammad Abu Salmiya managed Shifa Hospital—the very hospital where hostages were murdered and even held immediately after their abduction. During his interrogation, he admitted to knowing about and even assisting Hamas in concealing the hostages,” Gvili wrote.

Originally appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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