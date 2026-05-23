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News   Israel News

IDF kills five Hezbollah terrorists as Lebanon clashes continue

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes in the Beqaa Valley and Tyre on sites belonging to the Iranian proxy.

May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, May 17, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers are seen near the border with Lebanon on May 17, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( May 23, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces overnight Friday carried out an attack on an underground Hezbollah compound in the Beqaa Valley that was used by terrorists to manufacture weapons, the military said.

Another strike was executed against Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the Lebanese coastal city of Tyre.

The IDF noted that “steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the issuing of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance.”

On Thursday, the Israeli military targeted Hezbollah sites across Lebanon and killed several of the Iranian proxy group’s terrorists, the military said in a separate statement.

IDF soldiers of the 146th Reserve Armored Division identified five Hezbollah terrorists entering a command center of the organization, the army said. Subsequently, the IDF struck the command center and eliminated the terrorists.

In a separate incident, the IDF eliminated additional terrorists and struck weapons storage facilities and additional terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Shi’ite organization, the military added.

Hezbollah fires projectiles into Israel

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued to fire at Israeli territory over the weekend. Air-raid sirens blared in the city of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee Panhandle on Saturday morning due to a suspicious aerial target that made an impact in the area, the IDF said.

Shortly thereafter, another aerial threat impacted a site in the area of Rosh HaNikra in the northwesternmost point of the Western Galilee, the military said, adding that the incident was under review.

An impact from a “suspicious aerial target” was also spotted in the area of Kibbutz Adamit in the Western Galilee on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, air-raid sirens pealed in several communities along the Lebanese border in the wake of “suspicious aerial targets launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory,” the IDF noted.

Two aerial threats were downed by the Israeli Air Force, while others made direct impacts, the military added.

Israeli citizens enter Lebanon

Additionally on Saturday, five Israeli citizens crossed “by a few meters” the Lebanese border, entering the hostile territory, the army said in a separate statement.

An IDF unit operating in the area returned them to Israeli territory and transferred them for handling by the Israel Police.

“The IDF strongly condemns their crossing and emphasizes that this is a serious incident constituting a criminal offense that endangers IDF forces and the citizens,” the military said.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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