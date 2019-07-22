More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli diplomats call for global strike over budget cuts

Citing “erosion of the Foreign Ministry’s standing, aggressive budget cuts,” some 100 Israeli ambassadors, consuls and diplomats sign a petition calling for all overseas diplomatic missions to go on strike.

Jul. 22, 2019
The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on March 24, 2014. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on March 24, 2014. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Dozens of Israel’s representatives around the world have threatened to close the country’s diplomatic missions due to a severe budget crisis at the Foreign Ministry.

In a petition to the ministry’s workers committee, disseminated to Israeli ambassadors on Friday, the diplomats write: “It is with great pain that we propose the workers committee order Israel’s missions around the world go on strike.”

In an unprecedented move, some 100 ambassadors, consuls and diplomats have signed the petition, which reads: “We, the signatories to this petition, the heads of Israeli missions and centers around the world, announce that the erosion of the Foreign Ministry’s standing, the aggressive budget cuts to the activities of Israeli missions around the world, and the severe infringement on the rights of Israel’s diplomatic representatives do not allow the state’s emissaries, entrusted with national security, to carry out their role with professionalism and integrity.”

The diplomats claim that “through its conduct, the State of Israel is destroying the professional diplomatic system and is about to turn Israel into the only country that does not conduct foreign relations in an organized manner. This must not be accepted on a national or professional level.”

They demand the Foreign Ministry workers committee enter into immediate negotiations with the government while calling for a general strike by all diplomatic missions, without exception.

“We demand the committee not exclude anything, including consul services and assistance to Israelis abroad, diplomatic campaigns in various U.N. arenas, Israeli work visas, defense export approvals, the promotion of economic deals, the struggle against the Iranian nuclear program, the struggle against BDS [the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement] and the bolstering of Israel’s image around the world.”

A similar petition was issued by former Israeli ambassadors on Saturday.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin