More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli retailer sues UNHRC for defamation over UN ‘blacklist’

Supermarket and telecoms magnate Rami Levy files suit over claims his company violates international law by operating in Judea and Samaria.

Aug. 19, 2020
Israeli supermarket magnate Rami Levi in one of his stores in Jerusalem on June 23, 2016. Levy operates a chain of 27 discount supermarkets in central and northern Israel, employing over 5,000. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israeli supermarket magnate Rami Levi in one of his stores in Jerusalem on June 23, 2016. Levy operates a chain of 27 discount supermarkets in central and northern Israel, employing over 5,000. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

Israeli supermarket and telecoms magnate Rami Levy on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against the United Nations Human Rights Council over claims his company violates international law by operating in Judea and Samaria.

The claim, to the tune of NIS 280,000 ($82,000), was filed with the help of Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center, after Levy’s supermarket chain, which has several locations in Judea and Samaria, was included in a list of businesses the UNHRC determined were operating illegally.

The U.N. agency’s blacklist comprises 112 business entities, 94 in Israel and 18 in six other countries—the United States, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Thailand and Luxembourg—whose activities “raise particular human rights concerns.”

The suit, filed with the Jerusalem Magistrates’ Court, claims that operating in Judea and Samaria does not constitute a violation of international law or Palestinians’ rights.

“Jews and Palestinians are employed equally by Rami Levy. It can be said that the plaintiff companies improve the rights of Palestinians and their financial well-being immeasurably,” Shurat HaDin wrote in the claim.

The advocacy group further claimed that the UNHRC was “violating its own charter by specifically singling out Jewish-owned businesses.”

Levy, whose brand holds the second-largest market share in Israel’s food industry, said in a statement, “I believe in true coexistence. All of the workers in our market chain are employed regardless of differences in religion, race or nationality and are equally entitled and even earn three times the wages of what is the average wage in the Palestinian Authority. We are happy to serve all customers regardless of religion, race and nationality, and we will continue to do so.”

Shurat HaDin founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner called the UNHRC blacklist “blood libel,” saying it means only to “harm Israeli businesses’ reputation and hurt them financially through boycotts.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

United Nations Judea and Samaria
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard