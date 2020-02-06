Israeli soldier wounded in third terrorist attack in 24 hours

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a drive-by shooting in Israel’s Benjamin region on Thursday, in the third terrorist attack in the country within the course of a day.

The soldier was reportedly manning a guard post at a junction in the area, not far from Jerusalem, when he was hit. According to first responders, the soldier remained fully conscious and was treated at the scene.

The attack comes just hours after a Border Police officer sustained light injuries in a shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, not far from the Temple Mount. The assailant was killed by security forces on the scene. The officer was evacuated to the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, according to police.

The incident followed another terrorist attack in the capital early Thursday morning, in which 14 soldiers were wounded, one seriously, in a vehicular assault.

According to police, the soldiers were walking down the street when the driver apparently came up behind them, sped up and plowed into the group. He then fled the scene.

Military and police forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorist, whose car was found abandoned near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.