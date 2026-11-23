New Jersey Assemblyman Ravi Bhalla is seeking to repeal a 2016 law barring the state from investing pension funds in companies that boycott Israel, but former Gov. Chris Christie, who signed the measure, says doing so would be a mistake.

Bhalla, a Democrat from Hudson County, N.J., who announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election in 2027, criticized the law for “punishing Ben & Jerry’s and other companies for supporting human rights in Palestine” and said he wanted to “repeal this outdated Christie-era law and help reform these misguided, antiquated policies.”

Christie, a Republican who served as governor from 2010 to 2018, defended the measure in comments to NJ.com.

“I think it was the right thing to do at the time, and I think it would be the wrong thing to do to repeal it,” he said .

Bhalla has questioned the state’s investment priorities, arguing that it is inconsistent for New Jersey pension funds to invest in Palantir, a technology company with contracts with federal agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while barring investments in companies associated with the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.

The law has come under renewed scrutiny as state officials review the eligibility of Magnum Ice Cream Company, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, for state pension investments. The review stems from Ben & Jerry’s 2021 announcement that it would stop selling its products in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Magnum has denied participating in BDS, noting that it conducts business in Israel.

Sean Higgins, a spokesman for New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, said her office was not involved in the investment review.

“Investment decisions are made independent from the governor’s office and Treasury leadership on purpose, so political influence isn’t considered and to protect against any self-dealing,” Higgins told NJ.com .

Christie signed the law on Aug. 16, 2016. It prohibits the state’s pension and annuity funds from investing in companies that boycott Israel, Israeli businesses or companies operating in Israel or Israeli-controlled territories.

The measure received broad bipartisan support in the Democratic-controlled Legislature, passing the Senate unanimously and the Assembly by an overwhelming majority. Christie had argued that BDS discriminated against Israel and Jews and that the state should oppose efforts to economically isolate the Jewish state.

Jon Bramnick, a Republican state senator and co-sponsor of the original bill, told NJ.com that he still backed the law “100%.”

“I’m a strong supporter of Israel,” Bramnick told the news outlet.