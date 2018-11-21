More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Lebanese daily: Hezbollah controls area in Syrian territory along border with Lebanon

Lebanese daily: Hezbollah controls area in Syrian territory along border with Lebanon and has built military bases, training camps and underground warehouses there.

Nov. 21, 2018
The area in Syria controlled by Hezbollah, according to a Sept. 25 article in the Lebanese daily “Al-Modon.” Credit: Google Maps.
The area in Syria controlled by Hezbollah, according to a Sept. 25 article in the Lebanese daily “Al-Modon.” Credit: Google Maps.

A Sept. 25 article in the Lebanese daily Al-Modon, which is known to oppose Hezbollah, surveys the deployment of Hezbollah forces on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon.

The article, by Ahmad Al-Shami, indicates that Hezbollah controls large areas of the western Rif Dimashq Governorate, including a strip along the border, 3 kilometers to 5 kilometers long, and has cemented its presence in this area by establishing military bases, strategically placed outposts, training camps and underground warehouses.

The article states further that more than 1,500 Hezbollah operatives are deployed at 100-plus military outposts in Rif Dimashq, and that one of these positions houses Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces as well and serves as an Iranian headquarters.

According to the article, Hezbollah also derives economic benefit from its presence in this area by smuggling people, vehicles and goods across the border, and also by helping people to obtain a visa for Lebanon for a fee. It adds that one of the organization’s goals in controlling this area, which includes many Shi’ite villages, is to provide itself with a location for storing its weapons, should it become impossible to continue maintaining them in Lebanon.

The following are excerpts from the article:[1]

“Although it expelled the [Syrian] opposition forces from western Rif Dimashq [Governorate] a year-and-a-half ago, after a years-long siege, the Lebanese Hezbollah militia remains in isolated military outposts and many security compounds in a number of cities in western Ghouta, while the area controlled by the [Hezbollah] militia along the Syria-Lebanon border is 3km-5km long.

“According to an opposition military source, over 1,500 Hezbollah operatives are deployed in over 100 of the organization’s military outposts in western Rif Dimashq [Governorate], and air force intelligence is the only Syrian military element that shares control of this area with them. The source added that all the Hezbollah commanders and operatives in the region are direct subordinates of the Hezbollah security apparatus—Branch 910, which has broad authority and jurisdiction for decision-making in the region.

“The source also noted that most of Hezbollah’s force in the region is at the outposts erected on Syrian soil along the Lebanese border, which are considered Border Guards outposts—from the outpost at the Masna’a [Border Crossing] to the edge of the administrative jurisdiction of the region at the Rankous plains. The outposts are spaced a kilometer apart.”

Read full report at MEMRI.

Hezbollah
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin