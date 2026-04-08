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Trump hails ceasefire with Iran as step toward ‘golden age’ in Middle East

President calls deal a “big day for World Peace,” suggesting cooperation and reconstruction efforts will follow.

Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

Trump hails ceasefire with Iran as step toward ‘golden age’ in Middle East

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Verst Logistics Manufacturing in Hebron, Ky., March 11, 2026. Credit: Joyce N. Boghosian/White House.
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump early on Wednesday hailed the two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, suggesting the deal could mark the beginning of a ‘golden age’ in the Middle East.

“A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just ‘hangin’ around’ in order to make sure that everything goes well,” he continued.

“I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!” he added.

Trump said on Tuesday evening that he agreed to a “double-sided ceasefire” with Iran after talking to the Pakistani prime minister, who “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

If the Iranian regime agrees to the “complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump stated.

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