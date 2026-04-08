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News   Israel News

Israel accelerates Arrow missile production

The system has intercepted numerous ballistic projectiles launched from Iran and Yemen.

Apr. 8, 2026
David Isaac

Israel accelerates Arrow missile production

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Arrow Defense Against Iran
An Arrow aerial-defense battery intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles during “Operation Rising Lion,” June 2025. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

Israel will significantly increase the production rate and stockpile of its Arrow interceptor missiles via a recently approved deal advanced by the Ministry of Defense, it was announced on Monday.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram put forward the deal, which will be signed shortly.

The Arrow system, jointly developed and produced with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, intercepts ballistic threats in the upper atmosphere and in space, defending Israel against long-range strategic threats.

“The system has proven its capabilities during the current war, successfully intercepting numerous ballistic missiles launched from Iran and Yemen. It is considered one of the most advanced missile defense systems in the world,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Katz said, “The large-scale acceleration of Arrow interceptor production is already driving a significant increase in monthly output, strengthening Israel’s upper defense layer against ballistic threats from Iran and its proxies.”

While Israel has enough interceptors to protect its citizens, the initiative will ensure the continued freedom of action and operational endurance required.

Baram said the ministry has been working with greater intensity since “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran began on Feb. 28. “IMOD [the Israeli Ministry of Defense] has been operating on an emergency footing to increase production rates across our multi-layered defense systems, first and foremost the Arrow,” he said. The deal’s approval will allow the ministry to fund initiatives already underway and bolster preparedness for the months ahead, he added.

Israel has boosted its domestic weapons production in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led invasion, which revealed a dependence on foreign arms. On Dec. 25, 2025, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed Israel to a $110 billion investment over the next decade to boost independence in critical arms production.

The Arrow missile is primarily built by the MLM Division of Israel Aerospace Industries, though major components are supplied by U.S. companies, including Boeing and the Columbus, Miss.-based Stark Aerospace.

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