More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hunt underway for six Palestinian terrorists who escaped prison in northern Israel

The six were serving life sentences in connection with deadly attacks against Israelis and are considered highly dangerous.

Sep. 6, 2021
A watchtower at Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, Feb. 28, 2013. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
A watchtower at Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, Feb. 28, 2013. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.

A wide-scale manhunt was underway in Israel on Monday morning, after six Palestinians escaped from a high-security prison in the country’s north. The escapees were soon identified by authorities as members of terrorist groups.

Five belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and one, named Zakaria Zubeidi, was a former commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a terrorist group affiliated with the Fatah faction.

The six were cellmates and tunneled out of Gilboa Prison, near the city of Beit She’an, where security forces launched their search. The escapees were reported missing around 4 a.m. but may have fled hours earlier.

Escape Tunnel
The escape tunnel used by six Palestinian terrorists to escape from their cell in Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6, 2021. Source: Twitter.

The six were all serving life sentences in connection with deadly attacks against Israelis, and are considered highly dangerous. Three had attempted to escape in the past.

An unnamed police source told Channel 12 News the incident appears to be “one of the gravest” in recent memory.

According to Channel 13 News, Israeli security officials believe the six will attempt to flee to either Jordan or the West Bank city of Jenin.

Israeli security forces examine the exit point of a tunnel used by six Palestinian terrorists to escape from Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, Sept. 6, 2021. Source: Twitter.
Israeli security forces examine the exit point of a tunnel used by six Palestinian terrorists to escape from Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, Sept. 6, 2021. Source: Twitter.

Army Radio reported that the men appear to have received some outside help.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the escape as a “victory over the occupation.”

Hamas, too, hailed the escape, as a “heroic act of determination and willpower against the occupying forces.”

In Jenin, Zubeidi’s hometown and perhaps the home of some of the other escapees as well, celebratory gunfire was heard Monday morning. Residents handed out coffee and sweets to passersby.

An Israel Prison Service spokesperson said that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

A photo published by Palestinian media shows the IDs of the six suspected escaped prisoners.

The IDs of six Palestinian terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, Sept. 6, 2021. Source: Twitter.
The IDs of six Palestinian terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6, 2021. Source: Twitter.

An Israel Police spokesperson said there were not currently any security advisories in place for residents of the area following the incident, but urged them to exercise increased vigilance.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin