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News   Israel News

Netanyahu: ‘There will be no more settlement evictions’

“We don’t uproot people; we’re done with that nonsense,” declares Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jul. 11, 2019
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on June 27, 2018. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on June 27, 2018. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his commitment on Wednesday to the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu was speaking at an event marking the 4oth anniversary of the Samaria Regional Council, held in the town of Revava.

“Accept my commitment,” said Netanyahu. “It doesn’t come with a time limit: We won’t let any community in the land of Israel be uprooted in the name of a diplomatic plan. We don’t uproot people; we’re done with that nonsense. Israel under my leadership hasn’t and won’t repeat the mistakes of the past.

“The fact that we are on these ridges lets us protect the entire country and allows us to ensure safety and stability in the area. Were Samaria not in our hands, every place [in Israel] would be in clear and imminent danger. These are our central principles. This is our homeland and country. We will continue to develop and build it.”

The prime minister also sought to alleviate concerns that Israel will be pressured to withdraw from parts of Judea and Samaria within the framework of a future diplomatic proposal.

“I won’t allow any community to be uprooted. The IDF will continue to control all the ground west of the Jordan [River], including the Jordan Valley,” he vowed.

“I also don’t differentiate between the large settlement blocs and isolated communities. Any such place of settlement is Israeli as far as I’m concerned. I am currently working to secure international recognition of these principles,” he added.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Judea and Samaria
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