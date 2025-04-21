More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘No legitimate basis’ for firing, Shin Bet chief says in affidavit to High Court

“It was made clear to me that if a constitutional crisis arises, I must obey the prime minister and not the High Court,” wrote Ronen Bar.

JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Bar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar (right), Sept. 14, 2023. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
(April 21, 2025 / JNS)

Outgoing Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar told the Israeli Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, on Monday that the government’s decision to fire him was motivated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expectation of personal loyalty.

“It was made clear to me that if a constitutional crisis arises, I must obey the prime minister and not the High Court,” the security chief wrote in an affidavit he submitted as part of petitions filed against his dismissal.

According to Bar, the prime minister requested “on more than one occasion” that he act contrary to the General Security Service Law, which aims to regulate the Shin Bet’s operations, including by asking him to look into the funds fueling ongoing anti-government protests.

“In all such cases, these requests were denied,” he stated. “In many instances, Netanyahu asked me to discuss these criteria at the end of work meetings and made sure that the stenographer and the military secretary left the room so the exchanges would not be documented.”

Bar claimed that Netanyahu’s insistence that the Shin Bet director was at least in part responsible for the failure to prevent the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, onslaught was an attempt to “divert public discourse away from examining the political and security causes that led to the massacre.

“The actions taken by the Shin Bet overnight did not lead the security system to thwart the murderous attack that had been meticulously planned over many years,” he said, adding that a “comprehensive” internal probe was conducted to prevent a repeat of the massacre.

Accusing Netanyahu of waging a campaign of “incitement” against him, Bar noted the connection between the timing of investigations into the Prime Minister’s Office and his dismissal. He requested to elaborate further on these issues in the confidential portion of the affidavit.

Responding to Netanyahu’s main charge of “personal and professional distrust,” Bar concluded, “I see no legitimate basis for my dismissal on the grounds of ‘lack of trust’ by the government and its leader.”

Bar noted that while he is set to announce his resignation soon due to the Oct. 7 failure, proceedings in the case could potentially “impact the ability of the agency to fulfill its mission and duties over the long term.”

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a response, slammed Bar’s version of events as “a false affidavit, which will be refuted in the near future.”

Netanyahu announced on March 16 his intention to dismiss Bar, declaring, “I have an ongoing lack of trust in the Shin Bet chief.”

The Cabinet unanimously approved the premier’s motion to dismiss Bar four days later. The proposal cited Netanyahu’s distrust of Bar, deemed detrimental to both the government and the internal security service.

According to Section 3 of Israel’s General Security Service Law, the government has the authority to “terminate the term of office of the head of the [Israel Security] Agency before the end of his term.”

However, Israel’s top court barred Netanyahu from firing Bar, alleging a conflict of interest on Netanyahu’s part in an April 8 injunction ruling.

The Prime Minister’s Office called the ruling is “puzzling,” and that it is “unthinkable that the government is prevented from firing a failed Shin Bet director only because of the initiation of an investigation that’s not related to any of the government ministers,” in reference to the probe into some PMO employees who were reportedly implicated in the “Qatargate” affair involving the staffers’ alleged dealings with Doha.

Defense and Security Israeli Politics and Knesset
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Bicycle tires. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Incredible’ Jewish support ahead of anti-Israel bicycle boycott ride, Philly Jewish eatery owner says, ‘we won’t cower’
“We’ll show up strong, with pride and solidarity, and keep the focus on peaceful support,” Yehuda Sichel, who owns Huda in downtown Philadelphia, told JNS.
November 4, 2026 05:11 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vance Johnson
U.S. News
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
“The reason we lost is the war,” the U.S. vice president wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so” but “that’s at least honest.”
November 4, 2026 01:19 PM
Andrew Bernard, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, 6th from left in the front row, with participants of the Voice of the People conference in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by Máté Fülöp.
World News
Herzog’s Jewish leadership network draws 2,500 applicants
Voice of the People begins selecting its second cohort after concluding its inaugural cycle with 20 initiatives and a Budapest conference.
Nov. 4, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara speaks at the Israel Bar Association annual conference in Eilat, May 27, 2024. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu, Likud erupt as Israel certifies results despite accusations of Arab-sector voter fraud
“The reports tonight are an earthquake for Israeli democracy,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to X on Tuesday night.
Nov. 4, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
14:59
New US sanctions target fraudulent maritime network supporting Iran
14:39
Pennsylvania AG: Philly ‘boycott ride’ targeting Jews is antisemitic
14:19
Eisenkot vows to ‘renew and deepen’ US-Israel partnership
13:48
UN’s Albanese congratulates El-Sayed on Michigan Senate win
13:28
Israel condemns Russian attack on Ukraine aid center
13:08
Top Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei: We handed Trump ‘political defeat’
12:49
Dutch museum cancels synagogue exhibit over Oct. 7 ‘tensions’
12:29
Israeli envoy to JNS: Anti-Israel protesters in Japan ‘vocal but marginal’
12:09
Jewish families move into eight homes near Jericho
11:51
IDF chief Zamir warns Hezbollah on visit to northern front
11:35
Israel Police rules out bomb threat at President’s Residence
11:11
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
11:06
IDF strikes suspects observing troops in Southern Lebanon
10:52
Israeli airstrike eliminates Hamas terrorist who held Omer Shem Tov captive
10:25
Israel Police: Sappers called to Herzog’s residence over suspicious substance
10:05
Bomb squad called to Israeli President’s Residence
09:44
Visitor arrivals to Israel rise 16% in October
09:24
Danon questions ICJ impartiality after election of judges with anti-Israel records
09:04
Two suspected Ebola patients in Israel test negative
08:43
Police partially demolish Jerusalem compound used to house illegal residents
08:23
IDF, Shin Bet kill six terrorist operatives in southern Gaza strikes
08:03
Khamenei warns of ‘far wider’ response if US attacks again
07:42
Israeli killed in Australia road accident
07:22
‘Enter the military as Haredi Jews and leave as Haredi Jews,’ IDF chief pledges
07:11
Elections chief presents official results to Herzog amid foreign interference probe
07:02
Study faults German textbooks’ coverage of Israel’s security concerns
06:49
Herzog begins government-formation process after receiving official election results
06:35
Israel braces for heavy weekend rains, widespread flooding risk
06:11
Israeli envoy slams Spanish TV over train crash conspiracy claims
05:50
Israeli tech firms announce $872 million in October funding: CTech
05:33
31 years since assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
05:12
AIPAC backs new US-Israel agreement talks, reaffirms support for current aid deal
04:45
CEC approves results of 26th Knesset election
04:31
Herzog’s Jewish leadership initiative draws 2,500 applicants
04:11
47 years since Iranian militants seized US Embassy in Tehran
03:31
Boy George visits Nova massacre site, pledges solidarity with Jewish community
03:16
El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race
03:10
Israel’s 26th Knesset set to be inaugurated Nov. 10
02:41
Israeli forces destroy explosive device near Tulkarem
02:20
Trump says no immediate US strike on Iran planned, but military option remains open
02:04
Trump acknowledges Iran war hurt Republicans in midterms, defends decision
01:58
Israel’s election committee concludes no election fraud found
01:53
Trump threatens ‘something large’ if Iran ‘doesn’t behave’
01:24
Herzog receives EJC’s top honor, urges parties to seek stable government in coalition talks
01:20
Poll: 74% oppose Eisenkot-Ra’am minority government backed by Joint List
01:14
‘AP’ calls race for anti-Israel Troy Jackson over Maine Senator Susan Collins
00:46
Lawler concedes NY race
00:40
‘NY Times’ says 95% chance that anti-Israel Senate candidates El-Sayed and Jackson will win Michigan, Maine Senate races respectively
23:29
El-Sayed leading Rogers by about 2.5 points, with about a third of votes counted
23:25
Collins has slight lead in Maine Senate race
More Updates
JNS TV
Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel Preparing To Go It Alone Against Tehran?
November 4, 2026 02:14 PM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The sacrifice of Haley Stevens and the future of the Democrats
Jonathan S. Tobin