“Water equals diplomacy.”

It almost goes without saying, especially when referencing the Middle East, said Melissa Greenberg, the new CEO of Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU). Its supply is crucial to human, animal and botanical life, particularly in deserts and other arid areas.

Since the creation of modern-day drip irrigation and extensive desalination, Israel has been associated with water resources. And Ben-Gurion University—BGU—in Beersheva, Israel’s fifth-largest city, has been associated with creating the technology to supply water to the world, Greenberg told JNS on Nov. 15 at its first “BGU Innovation Showcase,” held in Philadelphia.

The school’s Jacob Blaustein Institute for Desert Research—the first of its kind—was founded more than 50 years ago. Today, faculty and graduate students there are developing agricultural technologies to help feed the world.

The school’s Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research will celebrate 25 years in 2027—a quarter century of being at the forefront of technology when it comes to putting water to good use for everyday purposes. That not only means drinking water, in addition to water for agriculture and business, but also efficient wastewater recycling.

About 150 people attended the ”BGU Innovation Showcase” in Philadelphia, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Christopher Brown.

Israel is the world leader in wastewater recycling, reusing as much as 90% of its treated wastewater, significantly ahead of the second-highest major nation, Spain, which recycles about 20%.

Many nations, even the state of California, seek such know-how for themselves—one of the reasons that warm-weather countries are increasingly seeking ties with Jerusalem, despite often castigating the country politically. It’s the enigma of Israel.

And BGU is one of its “best-kept secrets,” Greenberg told JNS.

In her role for three months now, she addressed an audience of about 150 people, telling them about BGU’s physical expansion—it is doubling the size of its campus, with first-year students having increased by 6%. Some 20% of a total university enrollment of 20,000 students includes Bedouin and Arabs, as well as those from peripheral communities.

“This is the Israel Americans and the world need to see,” stated Greenberg.

She also noted a recent Stanford Graduate School of Business study ranked BGU No. 1 in Israel and third globally for the odds of its graduates founding billion-dollar startups.

All that innovation was on hand as three men and one woman—Yoav Matia (“Reinventing the Robot: Inside the Materials and Structures Changing the Game”), Elad Orpaz (“Brain Meets Machine: Inside the Future of Neurotechnology”), Amit Rogel (“Where AI Meets Empathy: The Future of Autism Care”) and Danit Lisa Karsagi Byron (“A Tiny Sponge. A Big Solution for Our Planet: A New Approach to Cleaning Up Oil Spills”)—offered snapshots of their research. Attendees had time to observe their work and ask questions.

Dr. Jonathan Chernoff, a medical and molecular oncologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, at the ”BGU Innovation Showcase” in Philadelphia, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Christopher Brown.

At the event, Dr. Jonathan Chernoff, a medical and molecular oncologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia since 1991, received an award for his collaborations with BGU in the past 25 years. He was recognized for advancing cancer research and fostering scientific partnerships.

He was gracious about the honor, though added that he might just be in the running for an espresso maker as well for 35 years at Fox Chase.

Greenberg took time to thank Sam Katz, who, with his wife, Connie Katz, serves as Mid-Atlantic region co-chair of A4BGU. The new CEO brought a memento: a “Katz for Mayor” 2003 pin she had kept all this time. Katz, a Republican, lost to John F. Street, the Democratic incumbent, who served two terms as Philadelphia mayor. She also acknowledged Delaware chapter co-chairs Dr. Neil Hockstein, surgeon general of Delaware, and his wife, Dr. Carolyn Glazer-Hockstein.

These exchanges followed a video presentation titled “Our Roots Define the Way Forward.” It echoed the ideology of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding father and first prime minister, who famously said of the Negev that where others saw wasteland, he saw possibility. He pushed the idea of making the desert bloom.

As Beersheva continues to grow academically and demographically—in Israel, the south is considered to be the next frontier—that message continues to resonate.

“Hope is not something we wait for,” according to Ben-Gurion. “Hope is something we build.”

Melissa Greenberg, CEO of Americans for Ben-Gurion University, and Sam Katz, Mid-Atlantic co-chair of A4BGU, at the ”BGU Innovation Showcase” in Philadelphia, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Christopher Brown.

Researcher Elad Orpaz at the ”BGU Innovation Showcase” in Philadelphia, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Christopher Brown.

Researcher Amit Rogel at the ”BGU Innovation Showcase” in Philadelphia, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Christopher Brown.