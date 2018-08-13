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News   Israel News

PA has paid $294,332 to the Sbarro pizzeria bombers

Some 17 years after the terror attack that left 15 dead, the bomb-builder and the suicide-bomber’s family continue to be rewarded with monthly payments from the Palestinian Authority.

Aug. 13, 2018
Palestinian Authority and Fatah honor terrorists with a huge billboard, including one terrorist who is serving 10 life sentences for recruiting a suicide-bomber who murdered eight people. (Official P.A. TV News, April 24, 2018: PMW)
Palestinian Authority and Fatah honor terrorists with a huge billboard, including one terrorist who is serving 10 life sentences for recruiting a suicide-bomber who murdered eight people. (Official P.A. TV News, April 24, 2018: PMW)

Seventeen years ago, a suicide-bomber entered the Sbarro pizzeria in downtown Jerusalem, detonated his suicide vest and murdered 15 people. Those murdered in the Aug. 9, 2001 bombing included seven children eating their lunch, as well as a couple and three of their children, an American citizen and a Brazilian citizen. (See their names and pictures below.) Another 130 people were injured.

The suicide bomber was Izz al-Din Al-Masri. His family has received $50,124 as a reward for that bombing.

The terrorist who planned the attack and brought the bomber to Sbarro was Ahlam Tamimi.

Tamimi was arrested in September 2001 and received 16 life sentences. In 2011, Tamimi was released as part of the deal to free Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit from his Hamas captors. For her time in prison, she has been rewarded by the P.A. with salary payments of at least $52,681.

The suicide belt was built by Hamas bomb-builder Abdallah Barghouti, who was arrested in May 2003, and received 67 life sentences—15 of them for building the bomb used to murder the people in Sbarro. He has received salary payments from the P.A. of at least $191,526.

By September 2018, the P.A. will have cumulatively rewarded Barghouti, Tamimi and the family of Al-Masri with at least $294,332.

P.A. law mandates that every terrorist imprisoned by Israel receive a monthly salary for the full duration of his or her time in prison, and often even after his/her release.

The P.A. also pays monthly allowances to the families of terrorist so-called “martyrs.” By declaring a murderer as a “martyr,” the Palestinian Authority leadership is saying that the terrorist did an exemplary act according to Islam, for which he or she will be rewarded in the afterlife by Allah.

Read the full report here.

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