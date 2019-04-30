Report: Another prisoner-exchange deal for remains of fallen IDF soldiers in works

Officials in Damascus have informed residents of the Syrian Golan Heights that another prisoner-exchange deal is in the works, in which Druze residents of the Israeli Golan Heights and Syrian prisoners in Israel are to be returned to Syria in exchange for the remains of fallen Israeli soldiers who are currently listed as “burial place unknown,” the London-based pan-Arabic daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.

The report did not include any details about the identities of the soldiers whose remains might be returned to Israel, or when the deal is supposed to take place.

The paper also reported that the families of the two Syrians released by Israel this week in exchange for the body of Israel Defense Forces’ soldier Zachary Baumel, which was returned to Israel in early April, had been surprised at their release.

On Monday, the Arabic-language edition of Britain’s Independent newspaper reported that Syria has asked Israel to release foreigners who were caught and imprisoned in Israel on charges of spying for Iran and Hezbollah. According to the report, which quoted a Western official, Israel refused.

This article first appeared on Israel Hayom.